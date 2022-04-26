Origin Dollar Price Down 0.2% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $90.11 million and approximately $829,315.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.42 or 0.07354414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 90,478,411 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

