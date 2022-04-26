OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182.44 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $182.44 million and $2.34 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,407,398 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

