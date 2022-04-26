Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 2.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Oshkosh worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.82. 13,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,086. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

