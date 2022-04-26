Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

