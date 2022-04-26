Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) to announce $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.54. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

