Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

OWLT stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owlet by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

