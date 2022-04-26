PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

PCAR opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

