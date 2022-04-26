Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1538 per share on Sunday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous dividend of $0.15.
PTTTS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS)
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.