Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 163 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 67.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

NASDAQ HON traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,113. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

