Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760,529. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

