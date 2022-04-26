Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

NYSE DHR traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.22. 76,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,495. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average of $294.92. The company has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

