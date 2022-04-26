Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $100.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $897.30. 1,182,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,211,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $938.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $986.27. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.