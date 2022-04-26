Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 941,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

