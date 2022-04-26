Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 383 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,647,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

