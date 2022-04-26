Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.41. The stock had a trading volume of 305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.