Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 68 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

