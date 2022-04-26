ParkinGo Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $176.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.82 or 0.99968613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001663 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.