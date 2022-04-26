Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Tops $8.74 Million

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Particl has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $2,368.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002449 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,088,803 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

