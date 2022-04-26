Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 161,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,971,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

