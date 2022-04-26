Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

PAYX traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,292. Paychex has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

