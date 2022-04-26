Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $2.93 on Friday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

