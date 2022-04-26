PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 5.4% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 74,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,557,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,595,623 shares in the company, valued at $634,911,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $29,296,301. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 398,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $860,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,380,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

