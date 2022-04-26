Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.
Shares of VRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,715. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
