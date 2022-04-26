Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.85. 14,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $335.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

