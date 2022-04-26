Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.34. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.