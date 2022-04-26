Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.60.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC traded down $13.39 on Tuesday, reaching $317.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,426. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

