Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $144.42. 37,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

