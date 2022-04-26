Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

CF Industries stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 89,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,274. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

