Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 118,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

