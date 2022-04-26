PegNet (PEG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,218.00

PegNet (PEG) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $92,358.44 and $2,218.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

