Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.