Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $442.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.