Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 80,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 272,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 149,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 127,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

