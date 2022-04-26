Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 235.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

