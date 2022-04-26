Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,662,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,921,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $186.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $181.65 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.04.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

