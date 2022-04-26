Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $3.22 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 153,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.17% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

BLMN stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.92. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

