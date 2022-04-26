Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 457,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.