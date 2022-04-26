Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,664 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $183,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

