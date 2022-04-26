Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 7,764 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.