Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

