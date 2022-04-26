Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

JPM stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

