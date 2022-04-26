Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 26,632 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.02.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.