Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

