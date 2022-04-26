Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $73,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,772,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,654,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

