Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $26.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,687 shares of company stock worth $57,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 476,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.56. Personalis has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

