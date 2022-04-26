Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

