Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

