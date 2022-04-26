PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $950,279.34 and $151,131.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00032925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00103264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

