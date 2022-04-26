Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

