Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

